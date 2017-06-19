WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Suspect In Myrtle Beach Shooting Captured On Video Arrested

June 19, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — At least seven people are recovering from injuries after a shooting captured live on Facebook along the South Carolina coast.

Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby says the shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. Sunday as a group of people were blocking traffic on Ocean Boulevard.

Police say a fight started and someone pulled a gun and began firing. Shots are fired at about the 1 minute, 30 second mark in the video below.

Officers say a security guard who saw the shooting shot and wounded the gunman. The security officer was grazed by a bullet but was treated at the scene.

Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.

The gunman carjacked a vehicle but was caught a short time later. Crosby says the man’s name will be released when charges are filed against him.

None of the injuries in the shooting are thought to be life-threatening.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch