Police Find Missing Child Wandering Baltimore Streets

June 19, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Found Child, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police need help finding the parents of a child they found wandering the streets early Monday morning.

Officials say they found the baby girl wandering around 6:45 Friday morning by the intersection of East 20th  and Wolfe Streets. The child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officers have been unable to locate her parents thus far. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police or 9-1-1.

