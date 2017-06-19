Police Find Missing Child Wandering Baltimore Streets

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police need help finding the parents of a child they found wandering the streets early Monday morning.
Officials say they found the baby girl wandering around 6:45 Friday morning by the intersection of East 20th and Wolfe Streets. The child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Officers have been unable to locate her parents thus far. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police or 9-1-1.
