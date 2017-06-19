Ravens Haul In New Screens For Stadium Upgrade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have begun their $120 million transformation to M & T Bank Stadium.
Bigger and better screens are just some of the new additions to the stadium during the off season.
Each new board will add 1,600 square feet of new video, statistics and scores in the open upper corners.
RELATED: Big Changes Coming To Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium
Screens will be 45% larger (7,400 sq. ft vs 3,300 sq. ft) than the current boards and will feature “state of the art” technology for better video quality.
The Ravens will be using their recently-increased budget to enhance a few more stadium upgrades that should be completed before the 2019 season.