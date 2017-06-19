WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Much Of Maryland Until 8 p.m. Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Ravens Haul In New Screens For Stadium Upgrade

June 19, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, M & T Bank Stadium, NFL, Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have begun their $120 million transformation to M & T Bank Stadium.

Bigger and better screens are just some of the new additions to the stadium during the off season.

Each new board will add 1,600 square feet of new video, statistics and scores in the open upper corners.

RELATED: Big Changes Coming To Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium

Screens will be 45% larger (7,400 sq. ft vs 3,300 sq. ft) than the current boards and will feature “state of the art” technology for better video quality.

The Ravens will be using their recently-increased budget to enhance a few more stadium upgrades that should be completed before the 2019 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch