Shootout For Soldiers, a 24hour Lacrosse event benefiting American Veterans happens June 20th and 21st at Troy Park in Howard County. This family friendly event includes games, music and food trucks. Shoot Out For Soldiers is sponsored by Jiranek and Company LLC, Roland Roofing & Home Solutions, Passanante’s Home Food Services, Mt. Washington Tavern, Leaf Fitter and Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt.
Registration is now open to men’s and women’s teams of all ages can sign up to play.
