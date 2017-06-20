Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Robbery And Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and assault on June 9, 2017, at the 300 block of E. Baltimore Street.
Police say Quanel Randle of the 2600 block of Kirk Avenue is the second suspect arrested for the incident.
Randle has been charged as an adult with robbery, 1st-degree assault, and 2nd-degree assault, police say.
Investigators also add that they were able to identify Randle as a suspect based on additional information provided by members of the community.
