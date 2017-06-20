20-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed In Fatal Hit And Run In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Baltimore county.

Police say 20-year-old Aaron Michael Laciny was pronounced dead at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center after being hit in the 6200 block of Charles Street in Towson.

Investigators were called to the scene just after 10:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows Laciny was riding the bike in the south bound lane on Charles Street, when he was apparently struck by a vehicle. Officials say that the vehicle that initially struck Laciny did not remain at the scene of the crash, and there may be front end damage to the vehicle.

Police say Laciny was then struck by a second vehicle. The operator of that vehicle did remain at the scene and call police.

Police are now searching for the vehicle that initially struck the victim. Investigators believe the collision may have taken place somewhere near the area of North Charles Street and Charlesbrooke Road last night. The vehicle may also have front end damage to its bumper in the area nine inches to one foot from the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook