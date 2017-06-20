Baltimore City Council Votes To Uphold Paris Climate Agreement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At their meeting on Monday, the Baltimore City Council voted to support the Paris Climate Agreement.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen introduced the resolution, which was co-sponsored by fourteen other members of the council.

The resolution was adopted during Monday night’s meeting by a unanimous vote.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

The resolution states, “the recent decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord is alarming and requires great cities and states to step up and act to ensure that the long-term goals of the Paris accord can still be realized.”

Click here to read the full resolution.

