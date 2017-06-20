Mattel Releases Ken Dolls With New Body Types, Skin Tones, Hairstyles

June 20, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Barbie, Mattel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a year after Mattel started making its iconic Barbie with more diverse body types, it’s doing the same for her main man, Ken.

The “Next Gen Ken” line is made in “broad,” “slim” and “original” body types, the toy company said Tuesday, plus new hairstyles including cornrows and a man bun, and new skin tones.

The “Next Gen Ken” is part of a wider Barbie and Ken release that includes, in total, 40 new dolls, seven new body types, 11 new skin tones and 28 new hairstyles.

