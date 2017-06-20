Brittany Ghiroli Joined Ed And Rob To Talk About The Suddenly Struggling Orioles

Brittany Ghiroli, Orioles beat reporter for MLB.com, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the O’s recent struggles and many injury concerns.

Brittany started out by talking about the O’s recent struggles and reasons why they’re struggling saying “it’s been the same thing for the last month or so, they can’t pitch…if their offense doesn’t come and save the day they lose, you have to give credit to Corey Kluber though he was on his game.”

As for the bullpen problems and what the team can do to try to fix them Brittany said “you have to find some guys who can get out, Buck keeps saying they’re looking for someone to step up and seize the opportunity…I don’t know if you should keep shuffling the deck like they’ve done, or if at some point this season you have to say to yourself we can’t rebound from this.”

Brittany went on to talk about who may represent the Orioles in the All Star Game whether it will be Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop or Trey Mancini.