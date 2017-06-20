CBS News Poll: President Trump’s Approval Rating Hits New Low

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit a new low according to a new CBS News poll.

Americans also believe that he’s been criticized more than recent presidents.

President Trump said it himself: today’s political climate is beyond anything he’s ever seen.

A CBS News poll shows the president’s approval rating is down to 36 percent, 57 percent of Americans polled disapprove of the job he’s doing.

This is Trump’s lowest approval rating since he took office, his highest rating came in April at 43 percent, but he’s not alone.

The public is also unhappy with both parties in Congress. Citizens say the tone and civility in the political debate is getting worse. Something the president pointed out in a speech the day of former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate committee hearing.

“I remember when republicans and democrats would fight like hell and then they’d go out have lunch together have dinner together go back and fight like hell and get a lot of things done. Now the lunches, the dinners don’t take place. The level of hatred is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” Trump said in a past appearance.

The CBS News poll shows that most Americans are optimistic people of different political views can come together.

“The majority of people just see the other side as people that they disagree with politically, and there’s more optimism than pessimism that ultimately can work out their differences,” said Anthny Salvantos, CBS elections and surveys director.

“We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans,” Trump also said in a past appearance. “We are strongest when we are unified.”

