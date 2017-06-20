Dave & Busters Coming To White Marsh Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The owner of White Marsh Mall, General Growth Properties, tells our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that a Dave & Buster’s will open there in December.
The arcade and sports bar chain already has three locations in Maryland — Capitol Heights, Silver Spring and Arundel Mills Mall.
It will reportedly be located in the former Sports Authority space. The athletic equipment store went out of business last year.
