Funeral Held For Baltimore Bartender Killed During Armed Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Family and friends will gather Tuesday to say goodbye to Sebastian Dvorak.

The local bartender was gunned down in a popular Baltimore neighborhood on June 13th after a night out with friends. His death comes amid a surge of violence in the city.

The funeral will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on North Charles Street. Loved ones will remember Dvorak as funny, brilliant and un-apologetically himself.

Six people were killed in a matter of hours on June 13th. One of them was Dvorak who had just turned 27. The local bartender was robbed and gunned down along Boston Street in Canton after a night out with friends.

His family was left shattered.

“He was exceptional in every possible way,” said David Dvorak, Sebastian’s father. “He lit up every room and was loved by so many.”

So far, no arrest have been made in connection to Dvorak’s death. Last week, police released surveillance video of two suspects leaving the scene of the robbery.

“The police can not stop all the murders in the city unless the community is involved.”

A go-fund-me page has been set up in honor of Sebastian. So far the page has raised more than $17,000.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning followed by a burial service at Garden of Faith Cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that people make a donation to the Oyster Recovery Partnership, the Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School or the National Outdoor Leadership program in honor of Sebastian.

