Grade ‘A’ Student Night At Aquarium This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grade “A” Student Night is coming up this week at the National Aquarium to honor stellar students in the Baltimore area.

The first of two Grade “A” Student Nights is Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. This is the first year that the aquarium has expanded to two nights instead of one. The second night will be Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Grade A Student Nights are for all Baltimore-area students (including Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County Public School students) who earned three or more As in any one marking period during the school year are eligible for the celebration.

The student and one adult will be admitted for free, while admission for other members of their other guest will be only five dollars.

Both dates have sold out, but you can call (410) 576-3833 for more information.

