Guide To Baltimore’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

By Joel Furches



Independence Day is a time when people celebrate the birth of the United States of America. Where are the best parades and fireworks spectaculars near you? If you happen to live in or around Baltimore, we have some excellent recommendations for you. Check out any of the following really enjoy yourself while also showing pride in your nation this 4th of July.

Fireworks Cruise

Watermark Cruises

401 Light St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 268-7601

www.cruisesonthebay.com/special-cruises/fireworks-cruises

Date: July 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Watermark offers a number of boating adventures on the Chesapeake. Its cruises are stylish, comfortable and range in location from Baltimore to Annapolis.

But one of Watermark’s signature events is its annual fireworks cruise. Arguably the single best way to enjoy the fireworks display at the Inner Harbor, Watermark sails its cruise ship out into the harbor, beneath the display itself, so that cruisers may see the fireworks directly above and enjoy the reflection of the fantastic explosions on the water below.

The cruise includes light snacking and a cash bar. Book early. Because of its popularity, the cruise sells out quickly.

Baltimore’s 4th Of July Celebration

Inner Harbor Amphitheater

201 E. Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 752-8632

www.promotionandarts.org Date: July 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. There isn’t a major metropolis in the U.S.A. that doesn’t pull out all the stops when it comes to celebrating Independence Day, and Baltimore is no exception. For a free and spectacular good time, head into the Inner Harbor in the evening of July 4th, and enjoy a number of celebratory events in the area, capped off with Baltimore’s signature fireworks display. Since this is an incredibly popular event, you might want to get to the city early in order to get parking. At 7, the U.S. Navy Band Commodores strike up their instruments and create an atmosphere of musical celebration in the amphitheater at the heart of the Inner Harbor. The choreographed fireworks display shoots off at 9:30.

For an even more exciting experience, purchase tickets for the “Picnic at the Top” in Baltimore’s World Trade Center, where patrons may eat while enjoying a 360 degree view of the fireworks from high above the Bay. Catonsville’s Independence Day Celebration

Catonsville Celebrations

421 Bloomsbury Ave.

Catonsville, MD 21228

(410) 887-0808

www.catonsvillecelebrations.org Date: July 4, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Catonsville takes so much pride in its annual Independence Day that chairs are put out a week beforehand. Every year, Catonsville has a parade, vendors, music, games and events, and, of course, fireworks. Starting at 8:30 a.m., bring your bike and join the rest of the cyclists for a ride out to Ft. McHenry and back. Or head out to Catonsville High to participate in dozens of games and children’s activities. Attend a free concert of patriotic music, followed by a parade with more music. Catonsville has two seperate fireworks displays at 6:30 and 9:15 respectively. The 6:30 display is accompanied by music by The School of Rock and also food vendors.

Related: Best Hotels With A View Near Baltimore

Star Spangled Spectacular

Oregon Ridge Park

13401 Beaver Dam Road

Cockeysville, MD 21030

(410) 887-1818

www.bsomusic.org Date: July 3-4, 2017 at 5 p.m. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra may very well be the best orchestra on the East Coast. This establishment is always putting on entertaining and celebratory concerts, and would not miss the opportunity to do so on the day we celebrate the birth of the nation. Head out to Oregon Ridge Park on July 3rd or 4th, and listen as this esteemed musical establishment awes you with music which marks the history and pride of America while fireworks burst above. The orchestra will also play popular music from things like Bruce Springsteen and Beauty and the Beast. Food trucks and other activities will also be available in the park.

Towson 4th Of July Parade

Towson University

8000 York Road

Towson, MD 21252

(410) 825-1144

www.towsonparade.com Date: July 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Like any well-cultured city, Towson celebrates Independence Day in style with a no-holds-barred celebratory parade.

Head to Towson University around 9 a.m. to enjoy this all-day event which includes a parade, music, food, events and, of course, fireworks.

Related: Best Parks In Baltimore