John Legend Postpones MD Show Due To Illness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Legend was slated to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Tuesday, June 20, but has postponed the show due to illness.
The singer wrote a note to his fans on his Facebook page, “I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We are postponing the shows at Merriweather Post in Maryland and BB&T Pavilion in Camden. We will announce the new dates very soon.”
Read the full post below:
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook