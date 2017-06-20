John Legend Postpones MD Show Due To Illness

June 20, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: John Legend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Legend was slated to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Tuesday, June 20, but has postponed the show due to illness.

The singer wrote a note to his fans on his Facebook page, “I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We are postponing the shows at Merriweather Post in Maryland and BB&T Pavilion in Camden. We will announce the new dates very soon.”

Read the full post below:

