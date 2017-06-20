Body Of Sailor Killed In Navy Ship Crash Due To Arrive Home Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The body of a Baltimore County sailor who died at sea is due to be brought home today.
24-year-old Personnel Specialist First Class Xavier Alec Martin was one of the sailors killed when a cargo ship collided the USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan over the weekend.
The dignified transfer is due to take place at Dover Air Force base later today.
The Halethorpe sailor’s father described him to WJZ as a “total gentleman and a beautiful child.”
