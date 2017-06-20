Police: Man Drowns Rescuing 3 Children From River

June 20, 2017 1:19 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man drowned while trying to save three children from the Arkansas River.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says Erik Rene Santiago-Antanio’s body was found Sunday in Van Buren, about 125 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Brown says Santiago-Antanio was fishing Saturday evening when two 14-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy who were with him began to have difficulties swimming against the strong river current.

Santiago-Antanio, of Fort Smith, rescued the girls then returned to the water to assist the boy.

A second fisherman saw Santiago-Antanio go underwater and never resurface. Brown says the other fisherman, whose name has not been released, rescued the boy.

The wife of the surviving fisherman videoed the incident using her phone and divers used that to locate Santiago-Antanio’s body.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch