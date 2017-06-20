Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn Charge

June 20, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Child Porn, Child Pornography Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been arrested after authorities report he was in possession of child pornography.

49-year-old Daniel Schimming is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation led to the charges against Schimming, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed at Schimming’s home, and he was reportedly uploading child pornography images to online messaging sites.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch