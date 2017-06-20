Maryland Man Arrested On Child Porn Charge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been arrested after authorities report he was in possession of child pornography.
49-year-old Daniel Schimming is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
Authorities say a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation led to the charges against Schimming, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
A search warrant was executed at Schimming’s home, and he was reportedly uploading child pornography images to online messaging sites.
