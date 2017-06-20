Maryland State Trooper Hospitalized After Being Hit By Drunk Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver Monday night.
Michael Osley has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving, and other traffic related violations. He was not injured in the wreck.
Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m., near Route 665 and Riva Rd., as the trooper was on the ramp to get onto eastbound Riva Rd.
That’s when Osley, driving a red 2006 Honda Element, struck the front passenger side of the trooper’s marked SUV.
The trooper was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.
