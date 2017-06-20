No Charges After 3-Week-Old Girl Killed By Dog

June 20, 2017 12:33 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be brought after a 3-week-old girl was fatally attacked by a dog at a home in western Michigan while briefly left unattended.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the update Monday, calling the May 25 attack on Susannah Murray in Grand Rapids a “horrible tragedy for the family.” She died the next morning at a hospital.

Authorities say there were three dogs in the home and the sleeping girl was left in the living room for about five minutes while her mother and a friend stepped outside for a cigarette. The girl was found with a severe head injury and one dog had blood around its mouth.

Becker says the mother wasn’t reckless or grossly negligent, and that the dogs weren’t known as aggressive.

