Woman At Center Of Ocean City Toplessness Fight Hires Civil Rights Lawyer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland woman who kicked off the Ocean City toplessness debate when she contacted the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s office about the legality of it last year has hired a lawyer.

Chelsea Covington, a national advocate for the “topfreedom” movement, is now represented by Pennsylvania-based civil rights lawyer Devon M. Jacob, of the Jacob Litigation firm in Mechanicsburg.

After Convington contacted Worcester County AG Beau Oglesby last year, he ran the matter up the flagpole, requesting an opinion from Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.

Last week, Frosh said requiring women to cover up on top while allowing men to expose their chests does not violate state or federal constitutions.

The debate was reignited about a week before that, when it was widely reported that Ocean City Beach Patrol employees were told not to bother women who go topless on the beach.

After that, the City Council of Ocean City unanimously passed the emergency ordinance prohibiting public nudity, fearing that the popular vacation town would lose its reputation for being a family friendly destination. The legislation says a woman wearing less than a fully opaque covering will be fined $1,000 dollars.

The news of Covington hiring a lawyer was first reported by The Dispatch.

