Tillman Looks For First Win Since May 7

The surging Cleveland Indians have ripped off six consecutive victories and look to remain perfect on their road trip when they continue a four-game series at the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Fresh off a four-game sweep in Minnesota, the American League Central-leading Indians pounded Baltimore 12-0 in the series opener.

Jose Ramirez is a blistering 19-for-33 during a streak of seven straight multiple-hit games and set a club record with at least one double in his seventh contest in a row. Carlos Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBIs each for Cleveland, which has rolled up 52 runs during its winning streak to move a season-high six games over .500. The Orioles had swatted nine homers during a modest two-game winning streak but their pitching staff was ravaged for double-digit runs for the fifth time in 10 games. Baltimore also set an AL record by allowing at least five runs in 16 consecutive games and will hand to ball to struggling veteran Chris Tillman, who is mired in a five-start losing streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (4-8, 5.83 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.07)

Tomlin was victorious last time out versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was hardly impressive in allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. He was pounded for four runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings in his previous turn — the third time this season he’s failed to get through three innings. Tomlin is 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA against the Orioles and has been lit up by Adam Jones (10-for-18).

Tillman was roughed up for five runs and a season-worst 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings at the White Sox last time, which came on the heels of a beating by the Yankees in which he was tattooed for nine runs in 1 1/3 innings. Tillman has not won since his season debut on May 7 and has surrendered eight homers in his last four starts. Edwin Encarnacion is 17-for-58 with three homers against Tillman.

WALK-OFFS

1. Encarnacion collected his 1,500th career hit in the series opener.

2. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy went on the disabled list Monday and is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured wrist.

3. Indians OF Michael Brantley (ankle), expected to come off the paternity list, was placed on the 10-day DL on Monday.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Orioles 5