AACo. Schools Use Robots For Students Who Can’t Physically Attend Class

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– WJZ recently introduced you to Mo Gabba, a fifth grader fighting cancer who just graduated this month.

Denise Koch has more on the technology that made that feat possible.

Anne Arundel County Schools has begun using robots to help students who, for any number of reasons, cannot physically attend class.

Peter Jauschnegg loves school, but his immune system is compromised by his cancer treatment and it would be too risky to attend.

His robot Marvin takes him there virtually. It’s best described as a segway with an iPad on top.

After months of online schooling, he found out in the hospital he was a candidate.

“I got so excited, I was like ‘mom! Mom! Read this email! Read this email! Read this email!'” he said.

For Peter and eight other Anne Arundel County students this year, the robots have allowed them to be in class while they heal. They control the robots using a keyboard.

The robots help academically, but maybe as important: socially and emotionally.

“Maybe most importantly, it’s having that lunch bunch; laughing with his friends,” teacher Doug Cattaneo said.

“It helps me when i’m in the hospital, cause I can’t really see my friends when I’m in the hospital and be in school at the same time,” Mo said.

“I’m actually motivated to go to school now,” Peter said.

Peter has since graduated from high school on time. He’s healthy and looking forward to college.

Mo will enter middle school in the fall.

Next year there will be 17 robots in Anne Arundel County Schools helping students stay on track and in touch.