Baltimore Business Owners File Lawsuit Against Police, Mayor And Officials For 2015 Riots

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Dozens of Baltimore City business owners have filed suit against the Baltimore Police Department, former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and other city officials, claiming they mishandled the City’s response to the 2015 rioting, according to the Baltimore Sun.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court by more than 60 people.
It says officials failed to prevent the looting and rioting following the arrest and death of Freddie Gray despite warnings.
Hundreds of businesses were damaged or destroyed during the rioting.
