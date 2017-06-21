Baltimore Police Arrest All Teens In Brazen Assault Caught on Camera

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have made the final arrests in a downtown attack caught on surveillance camera.

Investigators said four teens are responsible for a brazen assault and robbery that left a man hospitalized earlier this month.

The violent attack was caught on camera less than two weeks ago. Based on tips from the community, police were able to identify the suspects and make arrests.

Surveillance cameras captured the four teens in action as they assaulted and robbed a man in the brutal daytime attack at the intersection of Baltimore and Commerce Streets on June 9.

“While these suspects are young in age they must be held accountable for their actions,” said chief Stanley Branford of Baltimore Police.

Last week, 16-year-old Devonte Parker turned himself in to detectives. On Monday, 16-year-old Quanel Randle was arrested and on Wednesday, police arrested the final two.

Dwayne Lashley, 16, and Stephen Chalk, 16, both were charged and arrested Wednesday morning.

Police said as soon as they released the surveillance video, tips started pouring in from the public, which ultimately helped to track down the teens.

The 33-year-old victim suffered injuries to his face. He was treated at a local hospital. The teens stole the man’s cell phones and personal belongings. All four will be charged as adults.

“Our detectives are continuing to close cases and make arrests across the city based on the partnership with the community. That part is very important,” Branford said.

Police are now reviewing other cases to see if these four teens are connected to similar attacks in the Baltimore area.

The suspects are facing assault and robbery charges.

