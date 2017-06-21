Clean Up Underway After Steam Pipe Explosion In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A massive clean up effort is underway in downtown Baltimore after a steam pipe explosion Tuesday evening.
An investigation is still underway one day after a steam pipe exploded on Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt Streets.
The Baltimore City Fire Department reports that five people were injured in the blast.
Steam billowed out of the crater created by the explosion for almost an hour, until Veolia North America emergency crews were able to shut off the steam supply to the affected area. They are now investigating the root of the problem.
Rubble and debris was scattered over the area of South Eutaw Street, and dust and dirt covered nearby cars. Some residents have been unable to get their vehicles that were on the street with the explosion happened.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook