Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman Found On Boat

June 21, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Suspicious death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working to determine the cause of death for a woman who was found dead on her boat.

Maryland State Police is investigating after the woman, who has not yet been identified, was found dead on her boat in Cecil County.

According to police, troopers from the North East Barrack were called just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, about an incident at the Charlestown Marina, located on the North East River.

Responding troopers met with a man who said he heard “thrashing” noises coming from inside a boat docked at the marina.

He told troopers that he went onto the boat to check out the noises, and found a woman unresponsive.

The woman was found lying on the floor inside the cabin of the boat, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body is being sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause of death.

No one has been arrested or charged with any crimes at this time.

