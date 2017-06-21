21-Year-Old Arrested For May Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old has been arrested for the May murder of a 30-year-old man.
Miguel Duke has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Troy Horton Jr.
Police say Horton was killed on May 29, in the 1700 block of Ruxton Ave.
Responding officers found Horton with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation into Horton’s murder led police to Duke, who was arrested on Tuesday, in the 6900 block of Donachie Rd.
