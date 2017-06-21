Orioles Go For Fourth Win In Five Games

The Baltimore Orioles finally slowed the Cleveland Indians’ offense a bit, although their pitching staff remains on track to tie a dubious major league record. After snapping Cleveland’s winning streak at six games, Manny Machado and the Orioles go for their fourth win in five games as the teams continue a four-game set at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

Manager Buck Showalter resisted the urge to move Machado to shortstop after J.J. Hardy suffered a broken wrist on the weekend and his third baseman looked locked in by belting a pair of homers as part of a 4-for-4 night in Tuesday’s 6-5 victory. Still, the Orioles have plenty of concerns over after giving up at least five runs for the 17th consecutive game — three shy of the major league mark set by Philadelphia in 1924. Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, the American League Player of the Week, continued his sizzling tear with his eighth straight multiple-hit game. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is 6-for-12 with three homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored over the past three games for Cleveland.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-3, 3.21 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-6, 6.60)

Carrasco improved to 5-1 over his last eight starts by limiting Minnesota to one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Carrasco also boosted his road record to 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA in seven starts, allowing two homers in 43 2/3 innings and holding the opposition to a .190 batting average. Carrasco has made four career appearances (three starts) versus the Orioles, going 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA.

Gausman continues to give up hits in alarming numbers (107 in 75 innings) and his WHIP of 1.92 is easily the worst in the major leagues. The 26-year-old has allowed at least eight hits in seven consecutive starts, including last time out when he was tagged for five runs in 5 2/3 innings versus St. Louis. Gausman is 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA against Cleveland and has held Encarnacion to 1-for-15.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones, who had the go-ahead RBI double Tuesday, has hit safely in four straight games and eight of nine.

2. Indians LF Austin Jackson is 6-for-13 with a homer and five RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Orioles closer Zach Britton felt “great” in throwing an inning at Class A Aberdeen on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Orioles 4