Parolee Jumps 11 Stories To Death As He’s Taken Into Custody

June 21, 2017 11:08 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a parolee being taken into custody broke away from officers and jumped to his death from an 11th-floor New York apartment complex window.

Syracuse police say the man jumped late Tuesday night as he was being taken in by state parole officers for a violation.

The parolee made a phone call to a family member before his death. He was described by police as a man in his 30s.

This investigation is continuing.

