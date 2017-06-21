Parolee Jumps 11 Stories To Death As He’s Taken Into Custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a parolee being taken into custody broke away from officers and jumped to his death from an 11th-floor New York apartment complex window.
Syracuse police say the man jumped late Tuesday night as he was being taken in by state parole officers for a violation.
The parolee made a phone call to a family member before his death. He was described by police as a man in his 30s.
This investigation is continuing.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)