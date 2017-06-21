Ravens Provide Youth Football Grants To 14 Local Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded youth football grants to 14 nonprofit programs in the state of Maryland.
In continuing their commitment to enhance the quality of area youth football, the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football equipment and apparel to 21 teams that represent outstanding programs and help make a positive impact on their respective communities.
Now in its seventh year, the grant serves as a pipeline between the Ravens and youth football teams to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community.
Each recipient will utilize its grant to purchase Under Armour packages that may include jerseys, cleats, footballs, gloves and/or mouth guards.
2017 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients:
ABC Park MCSA Seminoles
Berlin Seahawks
Boonsboro Titans
CC Jackson Nitehawks
Charm City Buccaneers
General Highway Tigers
Golden Jackals Youth Football and Cheer
Hagerstown Browns
Hereford Bulls
Northwood Rams
Peppermill Youth Association
Randallstown Panthers
Sykesville Raiders
Team Holy Dirt Disciples