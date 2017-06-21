Police: Virginia Couple In Town To Buy Heroin Arrested With $10K In Cash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A couple from Virginia Beach was arrested in Baltimore after police say they were found with a loaded handgun and more than $10,000 in cash while trying buy heroin.
23-year-old Daniel Carrington and 28-year-old Remishaia Dozier have been charged with handgun violations for the incident.
Police say detectives were investigating in the 2000 block of Robb St., when Carrington and Dozier were found trying to buy heroin.
The couple was arrested after being found with a loaded handgun and $10,000 in cash.
