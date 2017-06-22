‘American League Bandit,’ Fond Of O’s And Yankees Hats, Wanted For Va., Md. Bank Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI and several police departments throughout Maryland and Virginia are asking for help identifying a bank robber who’s been dubbed “The American League Bandit.”

He has targeted 12 banks in those states in the past eight months, authorities say.

In each case, he’s described by witnesses as having salt and pepper facial hair, wearing dark clothing, sunglasses, and a black baseball hat with a Baltimore Orioles or New York Yankees logo and a sticker on the brim.

He’s also described as being a large, 6-foot tall black man between the ages of 30 and 40.

The FBI says the man has committed bank robberies at the following locations:

• November 7, 2016: Rosedale Federal located at 6708 Belair Road in Baltimore

• December 10, 2016: Columbia Bank located at 67 West Aylesbury Road in Timonium

• January 26, 2017: Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis

• January 28, 2017: PNC located at 7200 Cradlerock Way in Columbia

• February 2, 2017: M&T Bank located at 3221 Spartan Road in Olney

• February 22, 2017: Howard Bank located at 116 Defense Highway in Annapolis

• March 4, 2017: SunTrust Bank located at 603 West Broad Street in Falls Church, Va.

• March 24, 2017: Hamilton Bank located at 10283 York Road in Cockeysville

• May 16, 2017: PNC Bank located at 2050 York Road in Timonium

• June 6, 2017: Wells Fargo located at 212 Maple Ave E. in Vienna, Va.

• June 15, 2017: M&T Bank located at 9720 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax, Va.

• June 17, 2017: Wells Fargo located at 930 Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the robber.

