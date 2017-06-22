Baltimore To Activate 10 Speed Cameras Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Speed cameras are set to return to Baltimore City next week.
On Monday the City will begin testing 10 portable cameras near seven schools.
The portable speed cameras will be deployed at the following locations in school zones:
- Frederick Douglass High School: 1800-2400 blocks of Gwynns Falls Parkway
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School: 5400-5700 blocks Moravia Road
- Holy Angels Catholic School: 900-1200 blocks of South Caton Avenue
- Edmondson Westside High School: 4200-4500 blocks of Edmondson Avenue
- Glenmount Elementary/Middle School: 5900-6400 Walther Avenue
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute/Western High School: 1200-1600 West Cold Spring Lane
- Gywnns Falls Elementary School: 2600-2800 Gywnns Falls Parkway
There will be a 30-day warning period. After that if you exceed the speed limit by 12 miles per hour or more you will receive a 40 dollar fine, but the violations do not affect driver’s licenses and points are not assessed.
