Jeremy Maclin Played Half Of 2016 Season With A Torn Groin

June 22, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest addition to the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, recently appeared on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them From Adam” ESPN podcast during which he revealed that he played much of his last season with a torn groin.

Maclin explained, “I’m not going to sit up here and make excuses. At the end of the day I didn’t play as well as I could have last year, I think that’s ultimately what happened.” He missed about four weeks and never really rebounded to his 2015 stride.

The Ravens are hoping he will help to bolster the “new” Ravens passing game.

Maclin also revealed that he did not need surgery and that he is 100 percent headed into 2017 with the Baltimore Ravens.

