Keith Cavanaugh Tells You Why It’s Never Too Early To Get Excited For Terps Basketball And Football

Keith Cavanaugh publisher, editor, and contributor for the Terrapin Times, joined Rob and Ken to talk about the basketball and football programs at the University Of Maryland.

Keith started by talking about why this year’s Maryland team is getting fans excited for the season saying “well they’re not even done with 17 yet, Jalen Smith is visiting this weekend he’s a five star he could very well commit this weekend…with everyone back including Jackson you have your lineup, they’ve got some good pieces and could add some more.”

As for the football program and why fans should get excited Keith said “Kassim Hill looks tremendous the four star former Gilman quarterback, and the Gaddy twins are on campus those guys are just two massive jumbo athletes the kind of interior d linemen the Terps have been lacking for over a decade now in their football program.”

Keith also talked about tonight’s NBA Draft and gave his thoughts on some of the top prospects and whether those prospects will boom or bust.