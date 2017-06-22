Maryland Gang Member Gets More Than 13 Years For Attack

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for conspiring and attempting to murder on behalf of the gang.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte sentenced 21-year-old Celvin Ramos-Meija of Columbia to 160 months in prison and three years of supervised release Thursday. Ramos-Mejia previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

As part of a plea agreement, Ramos-Mejia admitted conspiring with other gang members to kill a rival to boost his position, then attacking him with others in Greenbelt in June last year. The victim was stabbed multiple times, but survived.

Officials say members of the international gang are required to commit acts of violence within the gang and against rival gangs.

