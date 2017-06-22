Maryland Man Charged With Assaulting Officer In Ocean City

June 22, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: assault, Knife, Ocean City, Police, undercover officer

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police at a Maryland beach resort say a man was arrested after approaching an undercover officer with a knife.

Ocean City police said in a news release that early Sunday, an officer who was working undercover was investigating a disturbance when he was confronted by a man brandishing a knife.

Investigators say the officer identified himself and ordered the man to drop the knife. Authorities say the man dropped the knife, but continued to approach the officer.

Police say the man was subdued and arrested.

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Kuzma is charged with assault.

Edward Richitelli, Kuzma’s lawyer, said in a phone interview that his client was jumped and beaten by a group of teenagers. He says Kuzma sustained a concussion that affected his ability to hear and understand the officer’s commands.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch