Maryland Man Charged With Assaulting Officer In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police at a Maryland beach resort say a man was arrested after approaching an undercover officer with a knife.

Ocean City police said in a news release that early Sunday, an officer who was working undercover was investigating a disturbance when he was confronted by a man brandishing a knife.

Investigators say the officer identified himself and ordered the man to drop the knife. Authorities say the man dropped the knife, but continued to approach the officer.

Police say the man was subdued and arrested.

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Kuzma is charged with assault.

Edward Richitelli, Kuzma’s lawyer, said in a phone interview that his client was jumped and beaten by a group of teenagers. He says Kuzma sustained a concussion that affected his ability to hear and understand the officer’s commands.

