McKeldin Square To Reopen To The Public

June 22, 2017 10:38 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is reopening McKeldin Square.

RELATED: Major Makeover Coming To McKeldin Square

The public plaza where demonstrations are frequently held will reopen Thursday after a $4 million renovation that includes new landscaping and expanding usable space, as well as more trees, terraced seating and public artwork.

Part of the redesign also includes removing a large fountain that partially obstructed a view of the Inner Harbor, one of the city’s biggest attractions.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch