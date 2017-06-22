McKeldin Square To Reopen To The Public

BALTIMORE (AP) — Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is reopening McKeldin Square.
The public plaza where demonstrations are frequently held will reopen Thursday after a $4 million renovation that includes new landscaping and expanding usable space, as well as more trees, terraced seating and public artwork.
Part of the redesign also includes removing a large fountain that partially obstructed a view of the Inner Harbor, one of the city’s biggest attractions.
