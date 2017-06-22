MD Native Becca Meyers Nominated For ESPY Award For Second Time

June 22, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Becca Meyers, Best Female Athlete with a Disability, ESPY, Paralympic swimmer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rebecca Meyers, a Paralympic swimmer from Timonium, Maryland, has been nominated for an ESPY for a second time.

Meyers is coming off her most successful Paralympic Games yet in 2016 – her second time on Team USA.

Meyers won three gold medals (S13 400-meter freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley) and one silver (100 freestyle) at the Rio Paralympics Games, while setting three world records.

She won the ESPY Award for the Best Female Athlete with a Disability in 2015 and is in the running yet again. You can vote here. 

The ESPYS will be broadcast on ABC on July 12 at 8 p.m. Peyton Manning will host the awards show.

