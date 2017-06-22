Police Search For Missing Teen With Autism In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are turning to the public to help find an 18-year-old with autism who wandered away from a camp counselor Wednesday evening.
Police say Alex Brown was taking a hike in a wooded area near the Cromwell Valley, Wednesday night. He was last seen just east of Hart and Valewood Roads off of Providence road near Loch Raven reservoir. He was reported missing to police around 8:40 p.m.
Officers immediately began a search involving foot patrol, K-9 units, bloodhounds, and Aviation units.
He is described as a black male with blond hair, stands 5’7″ tall and 185 pounds. He is wearing a red t-shirt, red shorts and orange tennis shoes. Police say he is able to communicate verbally.
Anyone with information on Alex’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
