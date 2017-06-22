Mummified Human Toe Used In Cocktails Stolen From Canadian Bar (Seriously)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mummified human toe used for the Sourtoe Cocktail at the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon was stolen over the weekend, Canadian media reports.

According to the Dawson City website, the cocktail has become a time-honored tradition there.

They say the origins of the drink are as follows.

“The legend of the first ‘sourtoe’ dates back to the 1920’s and features a feisty rum-runner named Louie Linken and his brother Otto. During one of their cross-border deliveries, they ran into an awful blizzard. In an effort to help direct his dog team, Louie stepped off the sled and into some icy overflow—soaking his foot thoroughly. Fearing that the police were on their trail, they continued on their journey. Unfortunately, the prolonged exposure to the cold caused Louie’s big toe to be frozen solid. To prevent gangrene, the faithful Otto performed the amputation using a woodcutting axe (and some overproof rum for anesthesia). To commemorate this moment, the brothers preserved the toe in a jar of alcohol. Years later, while cleaning out an abandoned cabin, the toe was discovered by Captain Dick Stevenson. After conferring with friends, the Sourtoe Cocktail Club was established and the rules developed. Since its inception, the club has acquired (by donation) over 10 toes.”

Media reports say a common phrase at the bar, which sits alongside the Yukon River, is “You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe.”

“We are furious,” said hotel employee Terry Lee, in a news release. “Toes are very hard to come by.”

A flier posted on the Downtown Hotel’s website says it is believed to have been stolen by a “Cheechako” on the night of June 17. Cheechako describes a person who is newly arrived in the mining districts of Alaska or northwestern Canada.

