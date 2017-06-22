Orioles Honor One Armed Teen With Opening Catch

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles honored a Tennessee teenager with the ceremonial “first catch” ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

14-year-old Luke Terry from Cornersville Tennessee had his right arm amputated when he was just 19-months old. According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, Terry had to have is arm removed after suffering an e. Coli bacterial infection.

The injury though hasn’t stopped him from living his dreams and playing baseball. The young man plays catcher for his middle school team back home and has developed a unique throwing style perfectly suited for his situation. The teen can catch a pitch, toss the ball in the air while simultaneously toss off his catchers mit, catching the ball and again and whipping it back to his intended target.

In special pregame ceremonial catch, Luke Terry receives pitch thrown by Hall of Famer @Jim22Palmer, and then throws back to John Russell. pic.twitter.com/FlL3lUAfAP — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 21, 2017

Before the game, Terry got a special lesson with Orioles bench coach John Russell along with Oriole catchers Welington Castillo and Caleb Joseph.

Then in a special pre-game ceremony, Terry got participate in the “first catch”, where he caught the ball from Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer.

Way to go Luke!

