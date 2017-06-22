Orioles Look For Win In Finale Of Four-Game Series Against Indians

Jose Ramirez has recorded nine straight multi-hit performances to propel the Cleveland Indians to the top of the American League Central. The reigning AL Player of the Week will aim to set a franchise record for consecutive multi-hit contests on Thursday as the Indians vie for their eighth win in nine outings during the finale of a four-game series at the Baltimore Orioles.

Ramirez collected a pair of singles in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory, improving to 23-for-42 with three homers, seven RBIs and 12 runs scored during his scintillating streak that ties him with Tris Speaker (1920), Riggs Stephenson (1924) and Roy Hughes (1936). The 24-year-old Dominican is 7-for-15 with three runs scored in the series, but 0-for-3 in a small sample size against struggling Thursday starter Wade Miley. Pitching has been a cause for concern in Baltimore, which has surrendered at least five runs in 18 consecutive games – two shy of the major league mark set by Philadelphia in 1924. The Orioles have dropped 10 of their last 14 to plummet under .500, although Adam Jones is 4-for-11 in the series and has hit safely in five straight games overall – nine of his last 10.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.89 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (3-4, 4.29)

Clevinger’s stay in Triple-A Columbus will be a short one as he is expected to be recalled to start Thursday’s tilt. The 26-year-old is coming off a four-inning stint in a doubleheader at Minnesota on Saturday in which he allowed one run on two hits in a no-decision versus the Twins. Clevinger didn’t fare well in his last outing versus Baltimore, permitting four runs on as many hits with three walks in four innings of a no-decision on May 29, 2016.

Miley has surrendered six runs on as many hits in consecutive outings, but was able to walk away with the victory on Saturday after laboring through 5 2/3 innings of a 15-7 victory versus St. Louis. The 30-year-old was taken deep twice and walked four against the Cardinals, marking the third time in the last eight trips to the mound that he has issued that many free passes. “It’s been a grind, no doubt. Baseball’s going to throw that at you at some point every year,” Miley said of his struggles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor answered a disastrous 0-for-11 stretch by recording back-to-back two-RBI performances, highlighted by a two-run homer on Wednesday.

2. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop has collected back-to-back two-hit efforts after going hitless in four of his previous five contests.

3. The Indians will play the Minnesota Twins in a two-game regular-season series in Puerto Rico on April 17-18, the league announced on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Orioles 2