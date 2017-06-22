Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer During Covert Investigation; Drugs And Gun Recovered

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a suspected drug dealer after observing the man selling to several buyers in a covert investigation.

Friday, officers were conducting the investigation in the 1700 block of Rutland Avenue, where they saw the suspect, Eric Simms, 26, selling drugs to several buyers.

After one transaction, police stopped a 56-year-old man, the consumer, and found him in possession of three glass vials of suspected crack cocaine.

Officers then watched the suspect sell to a female, who they later stopped and found a clear gel-cap that contained suspected heroin and a glass top vial of suspected crack cocaine.

She was arrested and charged.

Police then observed Simms going to a blue Acura parked in the block.

Officers arrested Simms and found 10 pills of suspected Oxycodone and $280 on him.

Police recovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, 21 bags of suspected marijuana, 4 vials of suspected crack cocaine and $6,253 from the Acura.

Sims has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations. He’s being held without bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook