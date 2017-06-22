Police Use Composite Created By DNA In Search For Rapist

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in a suburb of Washington are using a composite image created by DNA in an effort to identify a man who raped five women.
Montgomery County Police said in a statement Thursday that it is believed the six rapes — one woman was raped again six months after she was first attacked — were committed by the same man. Detectives say the women ranged in age from 37 to 95. The crimes occurred when the man broke into their homes between June 2010 and September 2012.
The department says it worked with a company in an effort to predict physical appearance from the rapist’s DNA evidence.
The composite is an image of a black man, shown at age 25, with a medium-dark complexion, dark brown eyes and black hair.
