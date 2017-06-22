Police: Woman Stopped, Patted Down By Possible Police Impersonator In Columbia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman has reported that she was stopped on Route 108 in Columbia Wednesday night and patted down by a man who she thinks was a police impersonator.

As a result, Howard County Police are reminding residents about traffic stop safety tips.

If you are driving and a police officer initiates a traffic stop:

– If the police car is UNMARKED, you can choose to drive to a nearby public area that is well‐lit. Be sure to activate your hazard lights so it is clear you intend to pull over.

– If you are unsure if the person stopping you is law enforcement, call 911 and ask the dispatcher to verify that there is an officer attempting to pull you over. Stop immediately once it is verified through dispatch that the person stopping you is law enforcement. An officer will be sent to your location if dispatch cannot verify the unmarked car.

– If the unmarked car is being operated by a plainclothes officer, you may request that a uniformed officer respond to the scene.

A complete list of what to do if you’re stopped by a marked (or unmarked) police car can be found on HowardCountyMd.gov.

