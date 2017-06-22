Recently Freed Sex Offender Charged With Rape Of 7-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Police in Kansas have charged a registered sex offender with raping a 7-year-old girl in a stranger’s apartment six weeks after he was freed from prison for another rape.

According to WUSA, 23-year-old Corbin Breitenbach was charged Tuesday with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

Reports say Breitenbach was previously sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for choking and raping a 22-year-old woman back in 2012. He was released on April 28 on the condition that he report to a parole officer after receiving credit for participating in a treatment program.

The latest attack happened early in the morning on June 11. Police say he entered the apartment where the girl was staying for the night without permission. He did not know the girl.

Chargining documents say Breitenbach removed the girl from the bedroom, choked her until she was unconcious, raped her on an outdoor balcony and then left.

After an investigation, police determined it was Breitenbach who commited the crime and arrested him. He is due back in court on July 5.

