Report: Staffer Tried To Punch Juvenile At Detention Center

SABILLASVILLE, Md. (AP) — A report states that at least one staff member at a youth detention center in Maryland attempted to assault a juvenile.
The Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit said in a report released June 5 that a Victor Cullen Center staffer attempted to punch a boy twice after he refused to return to his cell. Another staffer and two juveniles had intervened before the staffer struck the boy. The Frederick News-Post reports the staffer has resigned.
The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services said in response to the report that three staff members tried to counsel the youth for about 30 minutes and that some aspects of the restraint were deemed inappropriate.
According to the report, incidents where youth were restrained using handcuffs or shackles dropped in the first quarter of 2017.
