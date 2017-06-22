Sagamore Pendry Hotel Named Best Of America’s Hotel Pools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vogue Magazine has named Baltimore’s Sagamore Pendry Hotel one of “The Hottest Hotel Pools to Cool Down In This Summer.”

The nautical-inspired 128-room hotel in Fells Point has already gained a reputation around town for its stunning pool, located at the end of the recreational pier.

The pool has an open-air deck and features panoramic views of the Inner Harbor.

Vogue’s write-up says “It’s fitting that the nautical-inspired Sagamore Pendry Baltimore—a 128-room luxury property in the city’s historic Fells Point neighborhood—boasts a stunning pool. Perched at the end of Recreational Pier, the expansive open-air deck appears as if suspended above water and features panoramic views of Charm City’s historic Inner Harbor.”

The Sagamore Pendry, graces the same list as the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, The Robey in Chicago, Hotel Saint George in Marfa, Texas, and ARRIVE in Palm Springs.

